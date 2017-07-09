Surrey shooting leaves female bystander injured

Surrey RCMP believe a female bystander was hit by a bullet in the 7770-block of 147A Street after two parties targeted each other in separate vehicles.

The shooting took place in a residential area at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Mounties said in a news release.

Officers who arrived at the scene found the woman suffering a minor gunshot wound.

READ MORE: RCMP investigate shooting in Surrey, B.C.

Police believe the intended victims drove away in a black Hyundai that was last seen with a bumper that had fallen off its front side.

The suspects in the shooting were witnessed taking off in a red pickup truck.

Officers later received reports of a pickup that was on fire in the 9000-block of 150 Street, and witnesses saw two men fleeing.

Police believe that the shooting was a “targeted event between two parties that are known to each other in some manner.”

Investigators will canvas the area looking for evidence.

READ MORE: Shootings in Surrey, B.C. prompt heavy police presence and school closure

“We have spoken numerous times about an incident like this and now in this incident they were closer than ever to a catastrophe,” Staff Sgt. Dale Carr said in a news release.

“I have said in the past that the same small group of people consistently place a stain on this great city and endanger its previous citizens.”

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance, and for any witnesses to contact them with information.