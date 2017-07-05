RCMP investigate shooting Surrey, B.C.

A scary moment for diners at a sushi restaurant in Surrey Tuesday night, when gunfire erupted, sending a man in his 30’s to hospital in serious condition.

Surrey RCMP say they were called at around 8:30pm about a shooting in the 14800 block at 108 Avenue in the Guildford area.

Police say when they arrived, a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was immediately transported to hospital and police are continuing to investigate his level of involvement in the shooting.

Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and the victim is known to police, but it’s too early to say if drugs or gangs are involved or if this is related to other recent incidents in the area.

Staff Sergeant Dale Carr says, “If you saw the shooting or the suspects, or if you know who the identity of any of suspects, police would like to speak to you,”

He adds, “What you saw, no matter how insignificant you think the detail is, may help police move the investigation forward.”

A male suspect was found a short distance from the scene and is now in custody.