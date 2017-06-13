Heavy police presence in Surrey neighbourhood

There is a major police presence in the Panorama Ridge area of Surrey this morning.

A dozen police cars have blocked off the street in front of a home at 126 Street and 58B Street, just down from an elementary school.

The public is being told to avoid the area as armed officers investigate. They are carrying heavy assault rifles and an RCMP armored vehicle is on scene.

The officers have been on scene since 6:15 a.m.

This is a developing story and we will be updating this post as more information becomes available.