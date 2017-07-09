Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter in Edmonton to kick off Habitat for Humanity project

Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter is in Edmonton for the opening ceremonies of the Habitat for Humanity Carter Work Project.

The event, slated to start at 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Shaw Conference Centre, will also feature opening remarks by Edmonton mayor Don Iveson.

Carter, the 39th president of the United States and Nobel Peace Prize winner, has worked alongside Habitat for Humanity for more than 30 years.

He is in Edmonton promoting the 34th Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project – an initiative to build 150 homes, including 75 in the Edmonton area, across Canada as part of the country’s 150th anniversary.

The project will run from July 9 to 14, with closing ceremonies taking place in Winnipeg.

This is the biggest building project ever for Habitat for Humanity; in the Capital Region, homes will be built in the Laurel neighbourhood in southeast Edmonton and Fort Saskatchewan.

The province is providing $4.1 million to partially fund the project while the City of Edmonton is donating land for 58 of the houses. The development will ultimately be named Carter Place, in honour of the former president.

Global News will be live from the Carter Work Project throughout the day Monday, including the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscast.

More details to come.