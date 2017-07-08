Saskatchewan leads Canada in new car sales growth

Saskatchewan is leading the charge when it comes to new car sales growth in the country.

According to the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association (CADA), Saskatchewan saw a growth of 15 per cent over last year’s numbers for the first five months of the year.

Alberta came in second at 12.5 per cent, followed by Manitoba at 10.6 per cent, and British Columbia at six per cent.

Ontario came in fifth at 5.1 per cent. The national average was 4.7 per cent.

“We’ve had very strong growth this year in new car sales across Canada,” CADA chief economist Michael Hatch said.

He said it’s indicative of an industry and economy rallying.

“Consumers are responding to the record levels of affordability in the market [and] product choice. When you combine those two fundamental factors, it’s the best consumer value proposition that we’ve ever seen in the industry,” Hatch said.

In Regina, Crestview Chrysler’s general sales manager Marino Vecchioli said his dealership is up at least 15 new cars per month, compared to last year’s totals.

“Last year I know we were breaking all the records, units sold, amount of traffic coming through… From 2016 to 2017, huge growth. From ‘15 to ’17, [it’s] night and day,” Vecchioli said.

“It’s definitely busier than what we’re used to.”

It’s a similar story at Regina Motor Products, which is doing even better than Saskatchewan’s provincial average.

“We’re actually about 25 per cent year to date, year-over-year in new vehicle sales, which is a big increase for us,” sales manager Bob Ramsay said.

According to Hatch, the double-digit increases may not be sustainable in the long term, but the province will still be up compared to last year.

“Even if you guys are flat for the rest of the year, you’re still going to be ahead six or seven per cent growth in your new car market,” he said.