Vancouver Mayor maintains stance against Massey Tunnel replacement

Vancouver Mayor and Mayors’ Council Chair Gregor Robertson is maintaining his position against the Massey Tunnel replacement.

“The Pattullo Bridge replacement is certainly first and foremost our top priority for bridges,” said Robertson.

“I think it can be a much quicker improvement and investment with an additional tunnel there versus a gigantic bridge.”

READ MORE: Cost of bridge to replace Massey Tunnel estimated at $3 billion

During the provincial election, both the B.C. Greens and the NDP said that twinning the tunnel might be a better option. Horgan said at the time that he would defer it back to Metro Vancouver mayors.

“We have real concerns about the impacts in Richmond and Vancouver of cars just piling up basically when they hit city streets, that will be a major problem” said Robertson.

He said the money the Massey Tunnel Replacement could be put to better use to other transit projects, like the Pattullo Bridge.

Construction of the bridge broke ground earlier this spring under a Liberal government.