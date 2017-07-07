Thunderstorm through the GTA brings heavy rain, flash flooding and hail

A storm passing through the Greater Toronto Area Friday evening brought with it flash flooding, heavy rain and large hail.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Toronto and York-Durham regions around 7:45 p.m. The affected areas included Pickering, Oshawa, the southern Durham Region, Vaughan, Richmond Hill and Markham.

At 8:30 p.m., the warning ended for Toronto, Richmond Hill and Markham.

Richmond Hill, Markham, city of Toronto now under Severe Thunderstorm Warning. pic.twitter.com/HkvukHW7cf — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) July 7, 2017

The weather agency said the severe thunderstorm they were tracking was capable of producing “strong wind gusts, toonie to ping-pong ball size hail and heavy rain” of up to 50 millimetres.

The storm over Vaughan began travelling southeastward over Toronto and into Oshawa. Hail of three to four cm diameter was reported in Vaughan.

Sooooo… that's hail 😯 #ONStorm #Toronto #WhatTheHell A post shared by Sasha (@sashazed) on Jul 7, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

Environment Canada warns heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

This was the case in York Region where police reported some road closures and downed trees on power lines.

FLOODING – HWY 7 from 404 to Woodbine #Markham #RichmonHill

avoid HWY 7 till it subsides

LD — York Regional Police (@YRP) July 8, 2017

TREE on power lines Pine Valley & Steeles #Vaughan

alectra_YorkSim YRP

Always use caution around power lines

LD — York Regional Police (@YRP) July 8, 2017

“If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop,” Environment Canada said in their weather statement.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.”

Residents are urged to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.