July 7, 2017 9:03 pm
Updated: July 7, 2017 9:09 pm

Thunderstorm through the GTA brings heavy rain, flash flooding and hail

By News Anchor  AM640

A thunderstorm passing through the Greater Toronto Area on Friday.

Simon Ostler / Twitter
A storm passing through the Greater Toronto Area Friday evening brought with it flash flooding, heavy rain and large hail.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Toronto and York-Durham regions around 7:45 p.m. The affected areas included Pickering, Oshawa, the southern Durham Region, Vaughan, Richmond Hill and Markham.

At 8:30 p.m., the warning ended for Toronto, Richmond Hill and Markham.

The weather agency said the severe thunderstorm they were tracking was capable of producing “strong wind gusts, toonie to ping-pong ball size hail and heavy rain” of up to 50 millimetres.

The storm over Vaughan began travelling southeastward over Toronto and into Oshawa. Hail of three to four cm diameter was reported in Vaughan.

Sooooo… that's hail 😯 #ONStorm #Toronto #WhatTheHell

Environment Canada warns heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

This was the case in York Region where police reported some road closures and downed trees on power lines.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop,” Environment Canada said in their weather statement.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.”

Residents are urged to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

