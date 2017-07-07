Highway 33 collision with deer sparks blaze

No one was hurt when a car traveling on Highway 33 around 10:40 pm on Thursday evening hit a deer and caught on fire.

“We are assuming [the collision] ruptured a fuel line, or maybe because it was quite [a] heavy impact on the front of the vehicle it could have jarred the batteries, which could have shorted out and started the compartment on fire,” said Big White fire chief Jamie Svendsen.

The driver pulled the burning car over and the flames spread to grass around the vehicle.

The Big White Fire Department responded and doused the blaze.

While no injuries were reported, the collision killed the deer and destroyed the car.

“It is just a good reminder that that highway corridor on 33 is really dangerous with wildlife,” said Svendsen.