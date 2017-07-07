Canada
July 7, 2017 1:15 pm

Alberta credit rating maintained but DBRS concerned about growing debt

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Alberta Legislature on Feb. 26, 2016.

Wes Rosa, Global News
An agency is maintaining Alberta’s credit rating but says the outlook for the long-term is negative because of the government’s unwillingness to deal with its deficit and growing debt.

DBRS Limited says the rating remains at AA-high, but the trend on long-term ratings has been changed to negative from stable and the province could face a downgrade within a year.

The agency says Alberta’s economy is improving and appears to have turned a corner supported by a modest rise in oil prices.

However, it also says the government’s new budget fails to demonstrate meaningful action to address a substantial budgetary gap.

The government had a $10.8 billion deficit last year and is forecasting a $10.3 billion deficit this fiscal year.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci says by maintaining the credit rating, DBRS is recognizing Alberta’s strong fiscal fundamentals.

Global News