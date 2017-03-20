Canada
March 20, 2017 1:29 pm

Alberta finance minister defends debt growth from credit rating agency criticism

By Staff The Canadian Press

Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci tables the 2017 provincial budget, in Edmonton on Thursday, March 16, 2017.

Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
A A

Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci says the province’s debt is “manageable” despite criticism from credit rating agencies following last week’s budget announcement.

Agencies including Moody’s Investor Service and DBRS Ltd. say they will review the province’s ratings, which are used to determine its cost of borrowing money, because of its growing debt levels.

Story continues below

FULL COVERAGE: Alberta budget 2017 

The province expects a $10.3-billion deficit for the coming fiscal year which starts April 1 and forecasts that its debt will rise to $71.1 billion by 2020.

In a speech to the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, Ceci says he expects Alberta revenues will grow with its economy over time to reduce the deficits.

READ MORE: Alberta needs some luck with budget betting on $68 oil

Chamber president Adam Legge said the budget was based more on hope than being realistic and said the government must work to shrink the gap between revenue and spending.
Report an error
2017 Alebrta budget
Alberta Budget
Alberta budget 2017
Alberta credit rating
Alberta debt
Alberta Oil
DBRS Ltd
Joe Ceci
Moody's Investor Service
Oil Prices

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News