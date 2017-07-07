Saskatoon SPCA reaches capacity to house cats

The Saskatoon SPCA has put a temporary hold on accepting owner-surrendered cats as the shelter has reached its capacity to house cats and kittens.

Shelter officials said they have over 130 cats at the facility and nearly 50 kittens in foster homes.

They said taking in any more cats or kittens at this time would put the shelter over its capacity to provide its set standards of care level.

Owners looking to surrender their cats can be placed on a wait list and will be contacted when space becomes available. Alternatively, they can explore rehoming options for their pets.

In an effort to reduce the number of cats and kittens at the shelter, the Saskatoon SPCA is holding a CA Tada 150 adoption event.

During the event which runs until the end of July, cats six-months and older can be adopted by donation, and kitten adoption fees are being reduced to $150.

All cat adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, deworming, health examinations, four weeks of pet insurance and a free wellness exam at participating veterinary clinics.

More information can be found on the Saskatoon SPCA website or by contacting the shelter at 306-374-7387.