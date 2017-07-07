London police searching for sexual assault suspect

London police are hopeful the public can help them identify a suspect following a reported sexual assault in the downtown over the Canada Day long weekend.

According to investigators, the incident occurred in the area of Richmond Street at John Street on Saturday at approximately 2:20 a.m.

Few details have been released, but police note the victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

The suspect is described as a male with brown skin, between 21 and 25 years of age, approximately 6’2″, with short black/brown hair and short, trimmed facial hair. He was wearing a dark baseball cap, long-sleeved shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information that can assist with identifying the suspect, is asked to call London Police Service (519) 661-5670 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).