Crime
July 6, 2017 9:38 pm

U.S. soldier charged in wife’s murder found guilty of sexually abusing child

By Jennifer Sinco Kelleher And Audrey McAvoy The Associated Press

The Tripler Army Medical Center, where Pvt. Michael Walker was assigned, shrouded in rain clouds in Honolulu, May 2, 2014.

AP Photo/Marco Garcia, File
A A

HONOLULU – An Army medic charged with conspiring with his lover to kill his wife has been convicted of sexually abusing a child.

Tripler Army Medical Center spokeswoman Leanne Thomas said Thursday a military judge found Pvt. Michael Walker guilty after a court martial in Hawaii.

Story continues below

The judge also convicted him of assault and communicating a threat. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

READ MORE: U.S. Army colonel sentenced to 12 years for child pornography 

Thomas says the crimes occurred on Oahu in 2014.

Walker is awaiting trial in federal court on a murder charge in the killing of his wife. Catherine Walker was found stabbed to death in November 2014 at the military housing the couple shared in Honolulu.

READ MORE: Alberta army officer ordered to stand trial for sex assault, uttering threats

Walker’s lover, Ailsa Jackson, pleaded guilty to murder in 2015.

Last year a military court found Walker guilty of child pornography charges that surfaced during the murder investigation.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
army criminal
army veteran convicted
child sex abuse
Child Sexual Abuse
Michael Walker
Michael Walker child sex abuse
Michael Walker murder
Pvt. Michael Walker
Sexual Abuse
sexually abusing child
US Army
US Army murder

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News