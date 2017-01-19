Alberta army officer ordered to stand trial for sex assault, uttering threats

EDMONTON – A judge has ordered a Canadian Army officer to stand trial on a dozen charges that include sexual assault.
Ten other charges were withdrawn against Capt. Malcolm Grace following a recent preliminary hearing in Edmonton.
READ MORE: Alberta army officer facing charges including sex assault
Grace was arrested last year while a staff officer at the Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre near Wainwright, Alta.
A military spokesman said at the time that the 45-year-old was being reassigned to the military’s Edmonton base.
Grace was also ordered to stand trial on charges of assault, uttering threats and pointing a firearm.
A trial date has yet to be set.
© 2017 The Canadian Press