January 19, 2017 5:13 pm

Alberta army officer ordered to stand trial for sex assault, uttering threats

By Staff The Canadian Press

Canadian Forces Base in Wainwright, Alberta, seen here in July, 2010.

File/Global News
EDMONTON – A judge has ordered a Canadian Army officer to stand trial on a dozen charges that include sexual assault.

Ten other charges were withdrawn against Capt. Malcolm Grace following a recent preliminary hearing in Edmonton.

Grace was arrested last year while a staff officer at the Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre near Wainwright, Alta.

A military spokesman said at the time that the 45-year-old was being reassigned to the military’s Edmonton base.

Grace was also ordered to stand trial on charges of assault, uttering threats and pointing a firearm.

A trial date has yet to be set.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

