Video appears to show theft of phone from passenger on Calgary CTrain

Surveillance video released by Calgary police appears to show a man stealing a smartphone from another man on a CTrain on Monday evening.

Investigators say a passenger travelling on a westbound Blue Line CTrain at about 8:10 p.m. had his smartphone knocked from his hands by another passenger.

The suspect then hit the man three times, threatened him and grabbed the phone off the train floor before getting off at the Calgary Zoo station.

The suspect is described as having a heavy build and was wearing a grey T-shirt with red shoulders and sleeves, dark-grey knee-length shorts, black running sneakers with white bottoms and a black backwards baseball cap at the time of the incident.

Despite the incident, Calgary police are stressing to transit riders that CTrains are still a safe way to get around the city.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.