Ditch fire near Lake Country investigated by RCMP

RCMP fire investigators are probing a fire that happened in Lake Country early Monday morning near Carrs Landing.

Police were called around 1 a.m. to assist the Lake Country Volunteer Fire Department with traffic control.

A nearby resident had smelled smoke and called 911 before grabbing tools to battle the blaze ahead of the fire department’s arrival.

“Fire fighters with the Lake Country Volunteer Fire Department worked quickly to build fire guards and get the blaze under control, before it spread into the dry forest or nearby homes,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release.

The fire grew to one hectare before it was put out.

Investigators with the BC Wildfire Service and the RCMP seized evidence from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake Country RCMP detachment at (250) 766-2288 or Crime Stoppers.