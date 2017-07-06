IIO hires 8 investigators to help speed up investigations

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) is looking to speed up the time it takes to investigate cases, so it’s gone on a hiring blitz, with eight new investigators to be in place by the end of July.

IIO Acting Chief of Investigations Gayle Hogan said investigators have a background in policing, security, corrections, and customs and border positions.

He said the additional staff will improve the speed of investigations.

“Timeliness is an issue that we are always mindful of, and you know we had some matters that have been taking a long time,” said Hogan.

He admits some investigations have been taking too long.

“We are continually evaluating our processes and how we do things to ensure that we do the best we can and particularly in relation to our professionalism and timelessness,” Hogan added.

As of now, the IIO has 50 open cases and 23 investigators.