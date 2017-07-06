Parklets coulde help revamp Kelowna downtown core, UBCO student research suggests

As part of their cultural studies research project, a group of UBC Okanagan students prepared a report on the positive impacts of parklets for a city.

Parklets are parking spaces, repurposed into mini parks, complete with grass, shade and seating areas.

Fourth-year students Tessa Baatz, Chiara Mason and Emma Mcleod looked into the impacts of parklets in other cities.

You can read the research paper by clicking here.

The UBC Okanagan students presented their findings to Kelowna city staff, suggesting the city should build on the revitalization of Bernard Street and the city’s sidewalk cafe extension program to allow for parklets.

The students say their research indicates parklets help communities move away from car-centric urban design to more eco friendly and vibrant downtown cores.

The students were told by city staff that the proposals would require community advocacy to be carried out.

The research was commissioned by Christian Brandt, co-founder and executive director of Ogo Car Share Co-op.

The city of Kelowna did grant $1000 to set up a one day pop-up parklet in the downtown area in August of 2016.