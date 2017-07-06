Edmonton man dead after drowning in Okanagan Lake

A young Edmonton man has drowned in Okanagan Lake.

RCMP said the incident happened late Wednesday afternoon near a campground on Westside Road in West Kelowna.

They said several bystanders jumped in the water after the man failed to resurface and attempted CPR but the man died at the scene.

“Investigators have learned that the victim had been swimming, with a family member, when he suddenly went under the water’s surface,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “The man’s family member began screaming for help when the he failed to immediately resurface.”

The man was 25. His name has not been released.