okanagan lake drowning
July 6, 2017 11:46 am
Updated: July 6, 2017 11:55 am

Edmonton man dead after drowning in Okanagan Lake

By Video Journalist  Global News
A A

A young Edmonton man has drowned in Okanagan Lake.

RCMP said the incident happened late Wednesday afternoon near a campground on Westside Road in West Kelowna.

They said several bystanders jumped in the water after the man failed to resurface and attempted CPR but the man died at the scene.

“Investigators have learned that the victim had been swimming, with a family member, when he suddenly went under the water’s surface,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “The man’s family member began screaming for help when the he failed to immediately resurface.”

The man was 25. His name has not been released.
Report an error
Camping
Edmonton man drowns
okanagan lake
okanagan lake drowning
RCMP
West Kelowna
Westside Road

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News