Montana earthquake felt from Vancouver to Kelowna
A A
The 5.8 magnitude earthquake that struck in Montana today was felt by residents from Vancouver to Kelowna.
The earthquake hit just around 11:30 p.m. PT about 9.7 kilometres southeast of Lincoln, Montana, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Residents in Lincoln briefly lost power and there was a gas leak in Helena, the National Weather Service in Great Falls said on Twitter.
The earthquake struck at a depth of 13.6 kilometres.
Residents across B.C. took to Twitter themselves to say they felt shaking from the earthquake.
-With files from The Associated Press
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.