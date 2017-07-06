Montana earthquake felt from Vancouver to Kelowna

The 5.8 magnitude earthquake that struck in Montana today was felt by residents from Vancouver to Kelowna.

The earthquake hit just around 11:30 p.m. PT about 9.7 kilometres southeast of Lincoln, Montana, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Residents in Lincoln briefly lost power and there was a gas leak in Helena, the National Weather Service in Great Falls said on Twitter.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 13.6 kilometres.

Residents across B.C. took to Twitter themselves to say they felt shaking from the earthquake.

I thought I felt an #earthquake!!!!!!! Anyone else in #Vancouver? — Goli Fakhari (@GFakhari) July 6, 2017

Little bit of swaying around here on the top floor of this tower tonight #earthquake #Vancouver #NewWestminster — Brian Drummond (@BrianDrummondVO) July 6, 2017

I'm in Vancouver, BC & my chandelier swayed. I searched for an earthquake around here. Could it be the Montana quake? — Natalie Way (@natwaymurals) July 6, 2017

An earthquake just happened ! I have friends that felt it in Cranbrook & really strongly in Kelowna #YLW — v i c t o r i a || k (@yourprincessvee) July 6, 2017

Kelowna Earthquake 2017 we WILL REBUILD pic.twitter.com/1mJzVV07K4 — Katie Murray 👑 (@katie_murray87) July 6, 2017

Yes! My blinds were banging back and forth in the window frame! #kelowna #earthquake – anyone else? https://t.co/T1EhQrZZi5 — Jillian Lee (@jleetherealme) July 6, 2017

