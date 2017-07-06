Environment
Montana earthquake felt from Vancouver to Kelowna

The 5.8 magnitude earthquake that struck in Montana today was felt by residents from Vancouver to Kelowna.

The earthquake hit just around 11:30 p.m. PT about 9.7 kilometres southeast of Lincoln, Montana, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Residents in Lincoln briefly lost power and there was a gas leak in Helena, the National Weather Service in Great Falls said on Twitter.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 13.6 kilometres.

Residents across B.C. took to Twitter themselves to say they felt shaking from the earthquake.

-With files from The Associated Press

 

