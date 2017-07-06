Environment
July 6, 2017 4:31 am

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake in Montana shakes southern Alberta.

By Global News

An earthquake was reported in central Greece on Monday.

Dimas Ardian/Getty Images
A A

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook western Montana just before midnight and was felt as far north as south Calgary.
The U-S Geological Survey reports the earthquake struck about six miles southeast of Lincoln, which is about 90 miles southwest of Great Falls.
Lincoln was shook by two smaller quakes in the same area a short time later.
There are no immediate reports of injuries, but many people reported feeling shaking strong enough to wake them up and rattle household items.
Report an error
Lincoln
Lincoln earthquake
Montana
Montana earthquake
southern Alberta shook by earthquake
USGS

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News