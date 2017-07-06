Magnitude 5.8 earthquake in Montana shakes southern Alberta.

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook western Montana just before midnight and was felt as far north as south Calgary.

The U-S Geological Survey reports the earthquake struck about six miles southeast of Lincoln, which is about 90 miles southwest of Great Falls.

Lincoln was shook by two smaller quakes in the same area a short time later.

There are no immediate reports of injuries, but many people reported feeling shaking strong enough to wake them up and rattle household items.