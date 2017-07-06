Cyclist killed in collision west of Edmonton near Edson

A cyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle on a gravel road west of Edson on Wednesday night, RCMP said.

Mounties responded around 9 p.m. to Range Road 181, about three kilometres west of Edson, where they said the cyclist was pronounced dead on scene. The cause of the crash and the identity of the person on the bicycle are not known.

Police from Edson and Hinton were investigating, along with the Alberta RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team.

Police said there would be no further updates until after 9 a.m. Thursday.

Edson is about 185 kilometres west of Edmonton on Highway 16.

