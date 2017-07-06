Southern Alberta heat wave raises wildfire concerns

Fire officials around southern Alberta are bracing themselves for hot, dry weather conditions that increase the risk of wildfires.

“The area from Calgary down to Waterton or the U.S. border could expect some dry conditions and potentially some aggressive fires in the next week or so,” said Mike Flannigan, professor of Wildland Fire Sciences at the University of Alberta.

As of Wednesday, many areas within southern Alberta were under fire restrictions or fire advisories. Fire Advisories have been declared for Rocky View County, the Calgary Forest Area, Cypress County and County of Fort Mile No. 8.

Fire advisories represent a moderate fire risk and mean that all outstanding burning permits are suspended with no new burning permits being issued.

Fire Restrictions have been declared for Vulcan County and the M.D. of Willow Creek. In the M.D. of Willow Creek, no campfires are allowed in the backcountry or random camping areas and no open fires are permitted on personal properties.

A total fire ban is in place for the M.D. of Taber. No open fires of any kind are permitted during this time, though the fire ban excludes backyard fire pits and fires in designated camping and recreational areas.

Until now, southern Alberta has seen enough rain to keep the fire season at bay, but with the forecast calling for scorching temperatures well past 30 C for the next few days, and with much of the area under a heat warning, conditions have changed.

Alberta Wildfire information officer, Matthew Anderson, said people need to be careful.

“Really, we’re looking for people to be cautious when they’re out there and report any wildfires they see to 310-FIRE.”