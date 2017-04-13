Canada
April 13, 2017 1:37 pm

Alberta to boost spending on program to help protect communities from wildfires

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Alberta government says it will spend $45 million over the next three years to help protect communities from wildfires.

Courtesy, Alberta government
The funding will be available to municipalities that want to set up a FireSmart program that includes clearing trees and brush away from homes and buildings.

FireSmart also helps communities develop an emergency plan that can be used if there is a serious wildfire and raises awareness about where homes and buildings should be built.

Forestry Minister Oneil Carlier says the $15 million annually in funding is up from $3.8 million last year.

Carlier made the announcement in the city of Fort McMurray, which is still recovering from a raging wildfire last May that forced more than 80,000 people to flee.

The wildfire destroyed more than 2,400 homes and other buildings and had an estimated financial impact of almost $8.6 billion.
