Judge hands Vernon drug trafficker sentence aimed at deterring gun crime

A Vernon man was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison on 26 charges primarily relating to firearms and drug trafficking.

Ronald Learning, 34, was arrested in a Vernon police sting in 2015 after border officials found heroin hidden in a box of lamps mailed to Canada from Thailand.

The next day police searched his Vernon basement suite and found guns, prescription painkillers and a stolen passport and birth certificate.

In handing down his sentence, the judge emphasized the importance of deterring gun crime.

Justice G.P. Weatherill quoted crown counsel and said he agreed with the prosecutor’s statements.

“I agree with crown counsel that the epidemic of gun violence that is rampant in this province is not restricted to the large urban centres. In his written submissions the crown argues, ‘The increase in the prevalence of gun crime calls for an exemplary sentence to send out the message that guns have no part in Canadian society save where they are permitted by laws. An exemplary sentence is clearly justified by the facts of this case,’” Weatherill said.

When asked if he wanted to make any comment, Learning said he was at a loss for words.

“I know what was done was wrong,” Learning said.

“I know it seems that I’m a threat to the public but I’m not.”

Learning is already serving a nine-year sentence on unrelated charges in Saskatchewan. This six-year sentence will be added on to the end of the sentence he currently serving.