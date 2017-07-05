Man breaks into Saskatoon City Hospital

A man broke into Saskatoon City Hospital early Wednesday morning.

Saskatoon police officers were called to the hospital at around 1 a.m. CT for a break and enter in progress.

A man had smashed a glass door to enter the emergency department, which was closed at the time.

He was taken into custody by officers without incident and assessed by paramedics.

It is believed the 26-year-old man was under the influence of an intoxicant.

He has been charged with break and enter.