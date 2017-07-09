8 apps to keep you fit, hydrated and productive this summer

Traditionally, summer isn’t the time to set fitness and healthy eating goals, but with the countless number of apps out there, the season may just be the best time to experiment.

Besides already popular healthy living apps like My Fitness Pal and Fitbit, a quick dive into an app store will leave you with hundreds of options to sleep better, eat better and lose weight. Apps on how to meditate and de-stress are also popular in health and wellness categories.

According to iTunes, the most downloaded apps for healthy living include Calorie Counter, 7 Minute Workout and Full Fitness. The top selling health and wellness apps for Google Play include Pocket Yoga, Oh She Glows – Healthy Recipes and recipe app Forks Over Knives.

Below, we round up eight additional apps that will not only motivate you to stick to your goals, they’ll make sure the rest of your summer is a healthy one.

Forest

Ideal for: People addicted to their phones

What it does: We get it, your phone is a distraction. For those of you who have a hard time focusing at work, for example, Forest lets you plant a seed that eventually grows into a tree. However, if you exit the app to look at notifications, your tree withers away, forcing users to keep the app open for an extended period of time.

Notable features: Unlock tree species, compete with friends and track your history.

7 Cups: Anxiety & Stress Chat

Ideal for: People who are stressed out, worried or feeling lonely

What it does: The app offers free anonymous counselling from “trained active listeners” that use a text messaging system 24/7. For anyone who is stressed out, anxious or feeling alone, the app is designed to be a listening ear.

Notable features: One-on-one chats with listeners, 300 mindfulness exercises and chat rooms and community forums for further support.

Paprika Recipe Manager

Ideal for: People who need help meal planning

What it does: If you love to cook but have a hard time organizing your recipes, this app can help keep you in check. With ingredient scaling, grocery list options, recipes and a meal planning feature, the app costs $6.49.

Notable features: Custom recipe options, track nutritional information, free cloud sync.

8fit

Ideal for: People who are tired of gym workouts

What it does: 8Fit is a mobile personal trainer that offers workout routines and meal plans based on your weight loss and fitness goals. And instead of encouraging users to go to the gym, the app focuses on no-equipment workouts at home or outdoors.

Notable features: Over 350 exercises, a pedometer, and over 400 recipes that cater to your allergies or personal tastes.

Hydro Coach

Ideal for: People who don’t drink enough water (probably most of us)

What it does: With day-to-day busyness, it can be hard to keep up with eight (or more) glasses of water. Hydro Coach not only reminds you to drink a glass, it calculates how much water you need as an individual.

Notable features: A track record of your drinking habits, phone notifications and water input options through Android wear.

Calm

Ideal for: People who have a hard time relaxing

What it does: It says it in the title, Calm is a app that allows users to start or end their day feeling relaxed. For both beginners and those with meditation experience, the app includes three to 25-minute sessions that tackle areas of anxiety, stress, sleep, happiness, self-esteem and focus.

Notable features: Adult bedtime stories, daily 10-minute meditation program and breathing exercises.

Sleep Cycle

Ideal for: People with terrible sleeping habits

What it does: If you find yourself having trouble sleeping in warmer months, a sleep tracker may be the best way to figure out exactly how much sleep is optimal. This app is not only an alarm clock, but it analyzes sleeping patterns and wakes you up in the “lightest sleep phase” — the natural way of waking up.

Notable features: Sleep graphs and statistics for every night, 15 alarm melodies and sleep notes that allow you to track eating habits and stressful days.

Fabulous

Ideal for: People who need that extra motivation

What it does: This app has a little bit of everything. With a focus on energy, Fabulous helps you lose weight, sleep better and includes healthy habits in your day-to-day with an online coach.

Notable features: Power nap sessions, seven-minute workouts and mediation apps for breathing.

