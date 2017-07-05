Liquor destined for northern Saskatchewan communities seized by police

Six people have been charged with canvassing, possession or bootlegging after police seized alcohol destined for northern Saskatchewan communities.

The seizures were made at the end of June when RCMP officers from several detachments targeted alcohol and traffic-related offenses over a two-day period.

READ MORE: Sask. RCMP warn public about fake Canadian currency with blue Chinese characters

Officials said the primary objective was to disrupt the supply of alcohol destined for resale in northern Saskatchewan.

Southend RCMP said the estimated street value of the liquor is $8,345.

Police said more enforcement measures will be taking place throughout the year.