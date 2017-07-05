World
Cop ‘assassinated’ while sitting in her patrol car in New York City, authorities say

By Colleen Long The Associated Press

Emergency personnel stand near the scene where a police officer was fatally shot while sitting in a marked vehicle in the Bronx section of New York, Wednesday.

AP Photo/Seth Wenig
Police say a New York City officer who was shot while sitting in her patrol car has died in what they’re calling a “clear assassination.”

Police Sgt. Brendan Ryan says Miosotis Familia, 48, died at a hospital early Wednesday.

Familia, a 12-year veteran of the force, was shot as she sat in a police vehicle with her partner at about 12:30 a.m. ET, the New York Police Department said. The suspect fired through the vehicle’s window, hitting Familia in the head, the department said in a statement.

“It is clear that this was an unprovoked direct attack on police officers who were assigned to keep the people of this city safe,” Police Commissioner James O’Neill said

After the attack, her partner radioed for help. Officers chased the assailant on foot for a block before he drew a revolver and they shot and killed him, the department said.

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Alexander Bonds.

A bystander was also shot and was in stable condition, according to the department

Ryan says police are unaware of any connection between Bonds and Familia.

With files from Reuters

