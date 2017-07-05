Early morning blaze at downtown London multi-unit residence

Occupants of a multi-unit residence in downtown London were awakened by fire early Wednesday morning.

London firefighters were called to a three-story, five-unit house at 244 Hyman Street near Richmond Street to reports of a fire at around 1:10 a.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews were met with flames coming from a shed at the back of the house, spreading to the outside of the building. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, but the damage is estimated to be upwards of $100,000.

Residents were evacuated and were not let back into their units while investigators combed through the building.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.