Kim Jong-un calls missile test a ‘gift’ to ‘American bastards’

Two days ago, U.S. President Donald Trump fired an apparent salvo at North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un, asking, “doesn’t this guy have anything better to do with his life?”

The tweet came amid news that North Korea had conducted a missile test.

North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

Two days later, Kim responded, saying that North Korea’s test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was a “gift” to the “American bastards,” according to a KCNA news release quoted by AFP.

#BREAKING North Korea's Kim says ICBM a "gift" to "American bastards": KCNA — AFP news agency (@AFP) July 4, 2017

On Tuesday, North Korea claimed to have test-launched a Hwasong-14 missile at a distance of 933 kilometres and an altitude of 2,802 kilometres.

One expert said that all of Alaska was in the missile’s range.

The test was conducted on the eve of the U.S. Independence Day holiday and the missile landed in Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Kim’s remark came in a news release from the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) that described him having a “broad smile” as he looked at the ICBM, according to The Guardian.

The release also came with photos that showed Kim clapping and raising a fist alongside men in uniform.

The Pentagon concluded that North Korea had, indeed, tested an ICBM, and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called the test a “new escalation of the threat” against the United States.

South Korean defence minister Han Min-koo said it was likely that North Korea would carry out a sixth nuclear test after the launch.

“North Korea’s eventual goal is to weaponize its nuclear power, so I see a high chance that will happen,” he said.