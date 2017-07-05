Fred Couples, Rocco Mediate join Shaw Charity field

Several past champions – including Fred Couples – are returning to the Shaw Charity Classic at the start of September, filling out a field that already includes Colin Montgomerie as well as Canadians Stephen Ames and Rod Spittle.

Couples joins other past winners – Carlos Franco, Jeff Maggert and Rocco Mediate – all of whom have taken home the white cowboy hat as victors in the PGA Tour Champions event for top pros over the age of 50.

Calgary has been a very enjoyable place for me,” Couples said in a press release on Wednesday. “Last year, I wasn’t physically able to compete but I have always said, as long as I’m healthy, I plan on coming here every year.

“The people at Shaw are incredible. The crowds are huge. The course is always in great shape and I feel like I can play it well. There is nothing more a player could ask for. I look forward to getting back there.”

The popular Mediate is returning to Canyon Meadows where he won the inaugural Shaw Charity Classic. He spent time in the area that year, travelling to Banff, and said Calgary is an important stop on the tour each year.

“What can I say? Calgary is one of my favourite places on Earth so I can’t wait to get back up there again,” Mediate said. “It really is the people who make this event what it is.

“Everyone in the community comes out to support the event with the primary goal to raise money for youth-based charities. The money they have raised for children’s charities is just crazy. I don’t know how they do it. It just doesn’t happen anywhere else so I’m very proud to have my name attached to this tournament.”

Previously, the Shaw Charity Classic announced Nick Faldo and Jose Maria Olazabal – two past major winners – would both be joining the field for the first time this year, alongside Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez.