Montreal unveils plans to reduce speed limits

Montreal officials are taking big steps to make city streets safer.

The city wants speed limits to be at 30 km/h in all school zones and next to playgrounds.

Residential neighbourhoods will also be among the areas affected, which will have signs indicating the new speed limit.

None of it is in place just yet.

If the measures are adopted by the 19 boroughs, it could be in place by 2018.

“One accident is one too many so we need to make sure instead of reacting we are in prevention mode,” Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre said. “We believe that the speed limit is part of the puzzle.”

Montreal isn’t the first city to recently unveil such measures.

In June, Laval announced their program to help improve pedestrian safety.

Already in place for example are barriers blocking a left turn from Le Corbusier Boulevard to Chemin de la Petite-Côte.

In addition, Laval is also installing raised pedestrian crossings, radars and speed bumps.

Visible blue paint will be added to streets indicating it’s a school zone.

In all, Laval is adding hundreds of measures in the coming weeks.

“We’re going to be asking people to approve the measures and that’s a very new approach actually,” Virginie Dufour, Laval executive committee member, said. “I think we’re the first city in Quebec that is using this technique.”

Both Laval and Montreal say safety was the priority when these measures were unveiled.