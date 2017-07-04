Canada
ParticipAction 150 play list in Saskatoon on July 4

The ParticipAction 150 Play List crew is in Saskatoon on Tuesday, July 4 at Victoria Park on the corner of 15th Street West and Avenue H South.

The stop is part of the Canada 150 cross-country tour to challenge Canadians to complete as many physical activities from the ParticipAction play list as possible.

Stop by from noon to 6 p.m. CT and try out surfing, field hockey, kayaking, wheelchair tennis, horseshoes and even dragon boat racing on the river.

The event is free to the public and open to all fitness levels.

