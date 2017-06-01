Manitoba grandmother inspired by ParticipACTION 150

One Manitoba grandmother has been inspired to switch to a more active and healthy lifestyle, and she said it’s all thanks to the ParticipACTION 150 play list.

ParticipACTION 150 is a way to expose Canadians to activities that are easily accessible. It is the ultimate list of 150 activities that, as voted by Canadians, define us. The activities range from lacrosse, soccer, swimming, volleyball and more.

For Linda LeBlanc, this celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday has been a way for her to change her lifestyle and expose herself and her grandchildren to a healthier approach to life.

“I’ve been doing this for seven days a week since January. I’ve got 1,300 activities complete,” LeBlanc said.

Of the 150 activities, she’s managed to complete 79 already from the list and intends to keep at it and try new and unique things to reach at least 100 different types of activities from the list of 150.

For LeBlanc, taking part has meant she’s not only been able to spend more meaningful time with her grandchildren, but she’s also been able to improve her health.

“I have diabetes and high blood pressure and high cholesterol,” LeBlanc said.

But, after trying to do roughly 10 different activities a day every day since January, she’s been able to improve her health significantly. She credits ParticipACTION 150 for helping her improve her blood pressure drastically to the point where she has been off of her blood pressure medication since last month.

LeBlanc has also involved her grandchildren, in an effort to build a stronger and healthier relationship with them, but also to hold herself accountable to the task she’s put herself up to.

Her grandchildren agree that through their ParticipACTION 150 activities with “nana Linda”, they’ve been able to build a healthier and stronger relationship. It’s a gift the grandchildren are excited to be a part of giving to Canada for the countries 150th birthday.