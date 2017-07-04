Irish leader shows off socks with maple leaves, Mounties to Justin Trudeau

Ireland’s prime minister welcomed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with a handshake and a warm smile Tuesday while sporting a pair of Canadian-themed socks.

Irish Taoiseach (prime minister), Leo Varadkar was wearing socks with maple leaves and Mounties on them during a press conference with Trudeau in Dublin.

The socks commemorated Trudeau’s first official engagement in the Republic of Ireland since taking office. Trudeau wore a more subtle striped pair during the visit but is known to wear quirky socks, such as ones with Star Wars characters.

Varadkar gave Trudeau a soccer jersey with his name on the back as well as a pair of Irish socks.

Taoiseach @campaignforleo and 🇨🇦 Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau meet at Farmleigh this morning. pic.twitter.com/T4wl91cNVk — Fine Gael (@FineGael) July 4, 2017

The Canadian prime minister will meet Irish President Michael D. Higgins later Tuesday.

Trudeau is in Ireland until Wednesday when he leaves for Edinburgh, Scotland where he’ll have an audience with the Queen. On Friday, he’s heading to Hamburg, Germany for the G20 summit.