July 4, 2017 10:03 am
Updated: July 4, 2017 10:25 am

Irish leader shows off socks with maple leaves, Mounties to Justin Trudeau

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

ABOVE: Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar helped make Prime Minister Justin Trudeau feel at home during his visit to Dublin on Tuesday by wearing red and white Canada-themed socks.

Ireland’s prime minister welcomed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with a handshake and a warm smile Tuesday while sporting a pair of Canadian-themed socks.

Irish Taoiseach (prime minister), Leo Varadkar was wearing socks with maple leaves and Mounties on them during a press conference with Trudeau in Dublin.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau laughs as Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar shows him his Maple Leaf socks during their press conference at Farmleigh House Tuesday in Dublin.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

The socks commemorated Trudeau’s first official engagement in the Republic of Ireland since taking office. Trudeau wore a more subtle striped pair during the visit but is known to wear quirky socks, such as ones with Star Wars characters.

Varadkar gave Trudeau a soccer jersey with his name on the back as well as a pair of Irish socks.

The Canadian prime minister will meet Irish President Michael D. Higgins later Tuesday.

Trudeau is in Ireland until Wednesday when he leaves for Edinburgh, Scotland where he’ll have an audience with the Queen. On Friday, he’s heading to Hamburg, Germany for the G20 summit.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

