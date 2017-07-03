2 dead, 7 in hospital after crash on southern Alberta highway
The RCMP is investigating after two people were killed in a collision involving an SUV and a minivan in south-central Alberta late Monday afternoon.
A spokesperson with Calgary EMS said five EMS units were called to the scene by Highway 840 and Highway 564 in Wheatland County just before 5 p.m. Two adults were pronounced dead at the scene.
“It is believed at least two of the patients involved were ejected from their vehicle as a result of the collision while one patient remained trapped inside their vehicle,” Stuart Brideaux with Calgary EMS said in a news release.
Seven other people – all adults – were injured; six were taken to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary and one was airlifted by a STARS air ambulance to a hospital in Strathmore. According to EMS, two of the injured were considered to be in serious and potentially life-threatening condition. The other five were considered to be in serious condition.
More to come…
