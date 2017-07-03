Cameras proposed to catch speeders on Vancouver Island’s Malahat Highway

The Capital Regional District (CRD) is contemplating cameras to catch speeders on Vancouver Island’s Malahat Highway, a roadway that is notorious for drivers going over the speed limit.

Advocates say new interval-based cameras are different from the photo radar cameras of the past.

The cameras would record vehicles’ licence plate numbers at various points on the highway and calculate the vehicle’s speed by the time it takes to travel between two points. Anyone driving above the speed limit would be issued a ticket in the mail.

“This would, using technology, have an opportunity to measure the time that it takes for a car to move from one area to another,” CRD transportation committee chair Susan Brice said.

The provincial government scrapped a photo radar program in 2001 but advocates said the proposed interval-based enforcement cameras are different since they will be situated in permanent locations and clearly marked.

“The technology seems to be available so perhaps it is something we should at least take a look at,” Brice said.

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation is already adding $34 million in safety upgrades to the accident-prone highway, money that will go to median barriers and more lanes, among other improvements.

The CRD will discuss the proposal on July 12.

If the CRD votes in favour of the idea, it will ask the neighbouring Cowichan Valley Regional District for its support as it asks the provincial government to look at installing cameras along the highway.

Staff for premier-designate John Horgan told Global News they would be in interested in looking at a proposal.

— With files from Neetu Garcha