Sufentanil theft in Saskatoon prompts warning by police
Saskatoon police are warning the public after eight vials of sufentanil were stolen.
The theft occurred during a break and enter at a local home on June 27.
Police said the drug “has been described as being 10 times stronger than fentanyl.”
The theft prompted police to issue a public advisory, warning people that any drug taken which has not been prescribed by a doctor and dispensed by a pharmacist poses a great risk to safety.
Police said the stolen drug may cause serious injury or death if taken.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
