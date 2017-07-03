Sufentanil theft in Saskatoon prompts warning by police

Saskatoon police are warning the public after eight vials of sufentanil were stolen.

The theft occurred during a break and enter at a local home on June 27.

Police said the drug “has been described as being 10 times stronger than fentanyl.”

The theft prompted police to issue a public advisory, warning people that any drug taken which has not been prescribed by a doctor and dispensed by a pharmacist poses a great risk to safety.

Police said the stolen drug may cause serious injury or death if taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.