Police seek public’s help after portable washroom tipped over with woman inside
Police say an occupied portable washroom was tipped over at Saskatoon’s Diefenbaker Park, where celebrations were taking place on Canada Day.
A 57-year-old woman was inside the washroom at around 11:30 p.m. CT on July 1 when it was tipped onto its door, trapping her. Several Good Samaritans were able to free the woman.
As a result of the incident, she has since required medical care.
Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible for tipping over the portable washroom.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
