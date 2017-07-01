Canada 150 celebrations draw thousands to Saskatoon’s Diefenbaker Park

Canada Day celebrations in Saskatoon were bigger and better than ever.

Around 50,000 revellers turned out to mark Canada’s 150th birthday at Diefenbaker Park.

The event’s budget increased to $300,000 for the sesquicentennial celebrations, up from $25,000 in previous years.

“Canadian Heritage [picked] 18 cities throughout Canada, and we were fortunate to be one of them,” Rob Belyk, the co-chair of the Optimist Canada Day event at the park, said.

“They provided us with 10 times what we normally budget for this event.”

The day’s entertainment included music acts Platinum Blonde, Idyll Wild, Jess Moskaluke and a Tragically Hip tribute band.

“We got higher-end performers, we did a lot more signage, and we’re completely bilingual this year. It’s Canada Day on steroids,” Belyk said.

Marilyn Edrosolam and her family took in the festivities on Saturday afternoon.

Originally from the Philippines, Edrosolam and her family of four moved to Canada in 2010. Living is Canada is “a dream come true,” she enthused.

“We love Canada and are so proud we are Canadian. This gave us equal opportunity,” Edrosolam said.