Youth warned for tipping over portable washroom in Saskatoon with woman inside

Saskatoon police have warned two youth after a portable washroom with a woman inside was tipped over on Canada Day.

A woman was using the washroom in Diefenbaker Park late in the evening when it was tipped onto its door, trapping her inside.

Several witnesses helped free the woman, who required medical care after the incident.

Three youth were identified as being involved shortly after it happened.

Two of them have admitted that they were responsible for tipping over the portable washroom but said they didn’t know someone was inside at the time.

Along with the mischief warning, both youth will be writing apology letters to the woman.