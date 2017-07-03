Neck tattoo leads Saskatoon police to alleged robber

A suspect description helped lead Saskatoon police to an alleged robber on Sunday.

At around 1 p.m. CT, a man reported being robbed at gunpoint of his gold necklace and mobile phone.

Police arrived at the 1700-block of 22nd Street West where he provided them with a detailed suspect description, which included a unique neck tattoo.

Officers said they were quickly able to determine the identity of a 21-year-old man and arrested him at his nearby address.

The necklace and mobile phone were recovered, however no firearm was found.

Although the investigation is ongoing, police said the 21-year-old man is facing a charge of robbery with a firearm.