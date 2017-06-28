Crime
June 28, 2017
Updated: June 28, 2017 3:31 pm

Cash, cigarettes stolen by armed man at Saskatoon 7-Eleven

Witnesses told Saskatoon police a man entered the convenience store with a small handgun early Wednesday morning.

Saskatoon police are trying to solve an armed robbery that took place at a 7-Eleven on Wednesday.

The convenience store in the 200-block of Pendygrasse Road was robbed by a lone man at around 4:30 a.m. CT. He stole cash and cigarettes before fleeing on a bicycle.

Witnesses told Saskatoon police the man had a small handgun.

The man is described as Caucasian. He was wearing glasses and a ball cap.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

