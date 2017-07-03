‘Gotham’ star Donal Logue issues 2nd plea for return of child

Actor Donal Logue has issued a second plea for the return of his daughter.

The ‘Gotham star issued a tweet on Tuesday, June 27, asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jade Logue.

Police told the New York Daily News, the 16-year-old was last seen a day earlier near the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Jade is transgender and was previously known as Arlo.

Early Sunday morning, Logue issued a second request on Facebook for his child’s safe return.

“We want you home Jade,” Logue wrote. “Whoever knows where she is, whoever may be with her — clearly this thing has become big and crazy.”

Logue went on to say, “The net has been flung far and wide for her return.”

His message also read, “Just drop her off. Let her get back in touch with her mother, Kasey, or me — we’ll take her back, with hugs and no questions asked.”

Logue also suggested: “There is an ‘out’ for this situation that works for all involved. We promise.”

Jade was said to be wearing a lime green hoodie and a dark green parka at the time of her disappearance.

Actor Danny Trejo also issued a plea for the child’s return.