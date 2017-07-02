Residents displaced after apartment fire in Regina

A fire broke out late Sunday afternoon at an apartment building in the Cathedral neighbourhood in Regina.

It happened at around 3:50 p.m. at the Modern Apartment building on 14th Avenue and Robinson Street.

The fire happened in the northwest corner of the building.

Residents say they heard a loud popping sound, or an explosion type of sound, then the building’s fire alarm, and people yelling for them to get out.

Regina police say there were no injuries.

“We were just taking a nap and all of sudden, we heard a little explosion. I don’t know how to describe it, it didn’t sound too big, it kind of shook the room a little and then the fire alarm went off. I kind of took a look out the window and there was smoke so I told my boyfriend to wake up and then we went to the fire escape,” resident Danielle Fontaine said.

“I just heard a big bang and then there is a second bang, and then the alarm started going off so I ran out,” resident McKenzie Harty said.

“I’m pretty shaky.”

Fire crews are still investigating the cause of the fire. It’s unknown when residents will be allowed back in.

READ MORE: Car catches fire on Quance St. in Regina

READ MORE: Woman injured after apartment fire in Regina