Woman injured after apartment fire in Regina

One woman was taken to hospital Saturday night after a fire started in an apartment building in downtown Regina.

Fire crews got the call at around 6:55 p.m. to Bellevue Apartments on Hamilton Street.

The fire started on the second floor in a corner unit.

Crews were able to contain the flames in under 15 minutes. Only one unit was damaged.

A woman was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

People living in the building were forced to leave until power is restored.

Fire crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.