Canucks sign Sam Gagner to 3-year deal

The Vancouver Canucks announced that they signed forward Sam Gagner to a three-year contract on Saturday.

Gagner scored a career-high 50 points in 81 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets during the 2016-17 season. The season prior Gagner tallied just 16 points with the Philadelphia Flyers.

The 10-year veteran has 302 career points in 696 career games split between Columbus, Philadelphia, Arizona and Edmonton, the team that drafted him.

During his career, Gagner has shown flashes of offensive skill, most famously when he scored eight points in a single game during a 2012 game between the Oilers and Blackhawks.

Gagner’s contract is worth an average of $3.15 million a year over three years.