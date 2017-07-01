Shooting at Power Ultra lounge in Little Rock leaves 17 injured

Police have cornered off a block in downtown Little Rock, Ark., as officers investigate a shooting at the Power Ultra lounge that left at least 17 people injured. So far, there have been no recorded casualties.

According to authorities, the shooting happened early Saturday morning at the lounge. The club’s Facebook page says that Friday night’s show featured the artist Finese 2Tymes, and a promotional poster showed a man pointing to what appears to be a gun at the camera.

The shootings took place after a week of multiple drive-by shootings in Little Rock, though there is no indication that the incidents are connected.

Little Rock police chief Kenton Buckner told the KTHV news outlet that the Saturday morning shooting appears to have followed “some sort of dispute” that “broke out between people inside.”

Rada Bunch was outside the club early Saturday. She said she heard through a friend that her son had been at the club and may have been shot. She’s received little information about the incident.

Bunch told the Associated Press, “I’m sick of all the killing and I’m tired of all the shooting, the kids getting hurt.”

“We do not believe this incident was an active-shooter or terror-related incident,” police announced on Twitter. “It appears to have been a dispute at a concert.”

It was not immediately clear if anyone was arrested in connection with the shooting. According to a Twitter post by a reporter for local television station KATV, some of the victims may be juveniles.

–With files from Reuters and the Associated Press.