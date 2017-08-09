Crime Stoppers: Ashley Simpson missing person case

The parents of a missing Ontario woman want to know what happened to their daughter. They’re trying hard to hold onto hope while living with indescribable pain.

Ashley Simpson went missing from the North Okanagan in April of 2016. She was 32 at the time.

Police and Crime Stoppers need your help. Even the smallest piece of information could help investigators solve this case.

Simpson was living in the Yankee Flats area outside of Salmon arm. She was living in a trailer with her then boyfriend, Derek Favell on Yankee Flats Rd.

She didn’t stay there for long. On April 27-, 2016 Ashley and her boyfriend had an argument over money. She wanted to go back to Ontario to work with her father but didn’t have enough money to travel.

After arguing, Simpson’s boyfriend apparently went back into the trailer and went to sleep. When he awoke the following morning,

Ashley was gone. Favell told a friend and landlord that Ashley had texted him twice that morning to say she was leaving him and would send for her things.

Favell thought Simpson was on her way back to Ontario for a summer job and for her sister’s baby shower. But when no contact was made- Ashley was declared missing on April 30.

Simpson was a loving daughter who was extremely close with her family.

Simpson’s parents are heartbroken. As the months pass, they become more fearful that their daughter will never come home. Investigators suspect foul play.

If you know anything, even a small piece of information, call police or if you wish to remain anonymous visit bccrimestoppers.com or call 1 800 222-8477.